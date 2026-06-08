BioTech

Marvel Biosciences Secures Australian Patent Acceptance For MB-204 In Autistic Spectrum Disorder

June 08, 2026 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (MBCOF), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders, announced that the Australian patent application for its lead investigational therapeutic, MB-204, for autistic disorder was accepted and that the patent is expected to be granted shortly after August 28, 2026.

MB-204 is a fluorinated analogue of the approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist Istradefylline, which is used for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

In pre-clinical toxicology testing studies, MB-204 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and has shown promising preclinical efficacy in animal models of depression and autism-related disorder, including Rett Syndrome, noted the company. Supported by the preclinical efficacy and toxicology results, the company believes the new allowance may bolster MB-204, as it advances into Phase I clinical development.

"We are continuing to extend our composition-of-matter patent protection of MB-204 to all major markets", commented Marvel CEO Rod Matheson.

Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

MBCOF has traded between $0.068 and $0.24 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.158.

MBCOF is currently trading down 2.21% at $0.15.For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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