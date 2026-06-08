Marvel Biosciences Secures Australian Patent Acceptance For MB-204 In Autistic Spectrum Disorder

(RTTNews) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (MBCOF), a biotechnology company developing therapeutics for treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders, announced that the Australian patent application for its lead investigational therapeutic, MB-204, for autistic disorder was accepted and that the patent is expected to be granted shortly after August 28, 2026.

MB-204 is a fluorinated analogue of the approved adenosine A2a receptor antagonist Istradefylline, which is used for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease.

In pre-clinical toxicology testing studies, MB-204 has demonstrated superior pharmacokinetics and has shown promising preclinical efficacy in animal models of depression and autism-related disorder, including Rett Syndrome, noted the company. Supported by the preclinical efficacy and toxicology results, the company believes the new allowance may bolster MB-204, as it advances into Phase I clinical development.

"We are continuing to extend our composition-of-matter patent protection of MB-204 to all major markets", commented Marvel CEO Rod Matheson.

Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

MBCOF has traded between $0.068 and $0.24 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.158.

MBCOF is currently trading down 2.21% at $0.15.For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

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