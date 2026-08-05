Marvel Biosciences Reports Positive Preclinical Results For MB-204 In Fragile X Study; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Marvel Biosciences Corp (MBCOF) announced encouraging results from a preclinical study of its lead drug candidate MB-204 in Fragile X syndrome, conducted through the FRAXA Drug Validation Initiative in collaboration with the FRAXA Research Foundation. The findings mark another milestone in the company's efforts to advance MB-204 toward clinical trials for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related conditions.

Study Overview:

Fragile X syndrome is the most common inherited cause of intellectual disability and a leading single-gene cause of ASD. The study evaluated MB-204 in FMR1 knockout mice, using both low- and high-dose oral treatments over two weeks, followed by behavioral and cognitive testing. Mice were retested two weeks after treatment ended to assess carry-over effects.

Key Findings:

- MB-204 produced dose-dependent improvements across behavioral and cognitive measures, with the high-dose group showing the strongest and most consistent effects.

- High-dose treatment restored response performance in open-field activity, self-grooming, nesting and anxiety tests toward wild-type levels, with statistically significant results (p0.0001 vs KO vehicle).

-Both treatment groups improved recognition memory in novel-object discrimination tests, a key measure of cognition.

-After treatment ceased, the high-dose group retained measurable benefits in locomotor activity, self-grooming, and recognition memory, though responses were reduced compared to on-treatment levels.

Broader Context:

This marks the third autism-related model in which MB-204 has demonstrated efficacy, following earlier positive results in Rett syndrome and the Oprm1 ASD model. Collectively, these findings strengthen the scientific foundation for MB-204 and expand its potential across multiple orphan neurological indications.

Next Steps

Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mark Williams, noted that MB-204 has now shown the ability to restore behavioral and cognitive function toward normal levels across independent models, with evidence of durable carry-over effects. The company has also completed preclinical evaluation of MB-204 in a Shank3 model of Phelan-McDermitt syndrome and expects to report results once statistical analysis is finalized.

About the Company

Marvel Biosciences, through its subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based drug discovery company focused on neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders. MB-204 is a novel fluorinated derivative of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's therapy and adenosine A2A receptor inhibition may benefit conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease.

Marvel's latest results in Fragile X syndrome add to a growing preclinical package supporting MB-204's advancement toward human trials, underscoring its potential as a treatment option for patients with limited therapeutic alternatives.

MBCOF has traded between CAD 0.11 and CAD 0.40 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at CAD 0.17, up 16.67%.

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