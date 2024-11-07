Marvel Biosciences’ MB204 Shows Promise in Rett Syndrome

Marvel Biosciences Corp (TSE:MRVL) has released an update.

Marvel Biosciences Corp. has announced that its drug MB204 shows promising preclinical results, outperforming the approved drug Trofinetide in treating Rett syndrome. The study highlighted MB204’s ability to improve social behaviors and cognition with a lower dosage and longer-lasting effects, indicating a potential breakthrough in therapy.

