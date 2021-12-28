MARUY vs. CSL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Diversified Operations sector might want to consider either Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) or Carlisle (CSL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Marubeni Corp. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Carlisle has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that MARUY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

MARUY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.16, while CSL has a forward P/E of 26.65. We also note that MARUY has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78.

Another notable valuation metric for MARUY is its P/B ratio of 0.95. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, CSL has a P/B of 5.04.

These metrics, and several others, help MARUY earn a Value grade of A, while CSL has been given a Value grade of C.

MARUY stands above CSL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that MARUY is the superior value option right now.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.