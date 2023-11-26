Maruwa (TYO:5344) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 29,809.50

The average one-year price target for Maruwa (TYO:5344) has been revised to 29,809.50 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 27,897.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26,260.00 to a high of 34,072.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.15% from the latest reported closing price of 29,470.00 / share.

Maruwa Maintains 0.29% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.29%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.54%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maruwa. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5344 is 0.15%, an increase of 18.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 1,417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 435K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares, representing an increase of 21.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 34.28% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 157K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 28.15% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 67K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 27.87% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 65K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 43.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 10.31% over the last quarter.

