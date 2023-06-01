Maruwa (TYO:5344) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 22,746.00

The average one-year price target for Maruwa (TYO:5344) has been revised to 22,746.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of 20,451.00 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20,200.00 to a high of 25,830.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.81% from the latest reported closing price of 19,640.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Maruwa Maintains 0.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.36%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maruwa. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5344 is 0.13%, an increase of 17.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 1,247K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 341K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 157K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing a decrease of 34.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 29.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 7.04% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 87K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 38.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 80.16% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5344 by 11.95% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.