Maruwa Co. Reports Strong Growth in 2024 H1

Maruwa Co., a Tokyo and Nagoya listed company, has reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 24.1% to 34,822 million yen and operating profit surging by 47.9% to 12,789 million yen compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners also rose significantly by 24.5% to 8,440 million yen, reflecting a robust financial outlook and increased shareholder confidence.

