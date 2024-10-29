News & Insights

Maruwa Co. Reports Strong Growth in 2024 H1

October 29, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Maruwa Co (JP:5344) has released an update.

Maruwa Co., a Tokyo and Nagoya listed company, has reported a strong performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 24.1% to 34,822 million yen and operating profit surging by 47.9% to 12,789 million yen compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners also rose significantly by 24.5% to 8,440 million yen, reflecting a robust financial outlook and increased shareholder confidence.

