Maruwa Co. (LSE:MAW) Price Target Increased by 12.61% to 52,489.20

The average one-year price target for Maruwa Co. (LSE:MAW) has been revised to 52,489.20 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.61% from the prior estimate of 46,612.78 GBX dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46,763.00 GBX to a high of 59,850.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.87% from the latest reported closing price of 38,350.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maruwa Co.. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAW is 0.34%, an increase of 48.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.23% to 2,319K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 979K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 13.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAW by 40.70% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 331K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares , representing an increase of 80.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAW by 317.89% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 118K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAW by 42.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 74K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAW by 27.86% over the last quarter.

