News & Insights

Maruti Suzuki India's Q2 profit jumps 80% on SUV demand

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

October 27, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds estimate in paragraph 1, details throughout in paragraphs 3-7

BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS, the country's top carmaker by sales, on Friday reported a higher quarterly profit that smashed estimates,as strong demand for its sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and cooling input costs boosted margins.

The company's profit after tax for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to 37.17 billion rupees ($446.64 million) from 20.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected the maker of the 'Brezza' and 'Baleno' models to report a profit of 30.08 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Maruti is the first of India's listed carmakers to report results and benefit from a better share of sales from the revenue and margin-boosting SUVs, analysts have said.

Quarterly cost of materials consumed, or raw material costs, fell 7.4%.

Utility vehicles sales - which includes SUVs and the seven-seater 'Ertiga'- comprised 32% of quarterly volumes, up from 16% a year earlier, sending revenue up 25% to 355.35 billion rupees.

The company's shares rose 2.7% to an intraday high of 10,703.25 rupees after the results.

($1 = 83.2210 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.