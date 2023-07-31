Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS on Monday reported first quarter profit that more than doubled as the country's largest carmaker by volume benefited from rising demand for pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles.

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 10.13 billion rupees last year.

($1 = 82.2080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.