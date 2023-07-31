News & Insights

Maruti Suzuki India's Q1 profit more than doubles

Credit: REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

July 31, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS on Monday reported first quarter profit that more than doubled as the country's largest carmaker by volume benefited from rising demand for pricier and margin-boosting utility vehicles.

The company posted a net profit of 24.85 billion rupees ($302.3 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 10.13 billion rupees last year.

($1 = 82.2080 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.