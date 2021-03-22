Maruti Suzuki India to raise prices to tackle higher costs

BENGALURU, March 22 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS will raise prices for different car models in April due to a rise in various input costs, the automaker said on Monday.

In January, the car maker had cited a rise in input costs and had increased prices for some car models.

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.