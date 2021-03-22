MRTI

Maruti Suzuki India to raise prices to tackle higher costs

Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will raise prices for different car models in April due to a rise in various input costs, the automaker said on Monday.

In January, the car maker had cited a rise in input costs and had increased prices for some car models.

