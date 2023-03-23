Maruti Suzuki India to hike prices to pass on input cost pressures

March 23, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Aleef Jahan for Reuters

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS, the country's top car maker, on Thursday said it plans to hike prices of its vehicles from April amid increased cost pressures due to inflation and regulatory requirements.

The unit of Japan's Suzuki Motor said it has become imperative to pass on some of these pressures through a price hike, to partially offset the input cost rise.

