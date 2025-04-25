Markets

Maruti Suzuki India Q4 Profit Drops, Despite Higher Sales Volume; Lifts Dividend

April 25, 2025 — 07:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MARUTI, 532500) reported Friday weak profit in its fourth quarter, despite higher net sales and sales volume.

Further, the Board of Directors recommended a dividend of INR 135 per share, higher than prior year's INR 125 per share.

In the fourth quarter, net profit was INR 37.11 billion, down 4.3 percent from INR 38.78 billion a year ago.

Profit before tax declined 4.1 percent from last year to INR 47.92 billion. Operating EBIT fell 14.2 percent to INR 33.92 billion.

In the period, the company registered net sales of INR 388.49 billion, a growth of 5.9 percent from INR 366.98 billion a year ago.

During the quarter, the company sold a total of 604,635 units, the highest ever in any quarter, 3.5 percent higher than last year's 584,031 units.

The domestic sales grew 2.8 percent while exports grew 8.1 percent. Domestic sales stood at 519,546 units and exports at 85,089 units.

On the NSE in India, Maruti Suzuki India shares closed Friday's trading at INR 11,698.00, down 1.65 percent.

