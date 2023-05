BENGALURU, May 12 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS, the country's top carmaker, will likely invest more than $5.5 billion to double its production capacity to four million vehicles a year by the end of 2030, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing sources aware of the plans.

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani)

