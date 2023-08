BENGALURU, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India MRTI.NS, the country's top carmaker, said in its annual general meeting on Tuesday that it plans to add production capacity of two million cars over the next eight years.

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

