Maruti Suzuki India (NSEI:MARUTI) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 17,973.34

The average one-year price target for Maruti Suzuki India (NSEI:MARUTI) has been revised to ₹ 17,973.34 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of ₹ 16,000.82 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 12,938.10 to a high of ₹ 21,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.64% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 15,678.55 / share.

Maruti Suzuki India Maintains 0.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.86%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.25% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maruti Suzuki India. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUTI is 0.36%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 16,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,863K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARUTI by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARUTI by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARUTI by 13.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,139K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARUTI by 1.15% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,110K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

