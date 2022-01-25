Maruti Suzuki India net profit falls 48% in third quarter

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS posted a 48% fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs squeezed margins.

The company reported a profit of 10.11 billion rupees ($135.43 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 19.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.6525 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

