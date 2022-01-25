Maruti Suzuki India net profit falls 48% in third quarter

Contributors
Chandini Monnappa Reuters
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd posted a 48% fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs squeezed margins.

BENGALURU, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MRTI.NS posted a 48% fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high material costs squeezed margins.

The company reported a profit of 10.11 billion rupees ($135.43 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 19.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.6525 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters