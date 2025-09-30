Maruti Suzuki India (BSE:532500) Price Target Increased by 11.23% to 15,704.93

The average one-year price target for Maruti Suzuki India (BSE:532500) has been revised to ₹ 15,704.93 / share. This is an increase of 11.23% from the prior estimate of ₹ 14,119.96 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 11,399.47 to a high of ₹ 19,821.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.56% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 12,409.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maruti Suzuki India. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532500 is 0.37%, an increase of 11.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.19% to 16,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 2,863K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,908K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532500 by 2.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,900K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532500 by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,733K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532500 by 13.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,139K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 532500 by 1.15% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 1,110K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

