Marumae (TYO:6264) Price Target Decreased by 8.33% to 2,244.00

The average one-year price target for Marumae (TYO:6264) has been revised to 2,244.00 / share. This is an decrease of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 2,448.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of 2,310.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.89% from the latest reported closing price of 1,841.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marumae. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6264 is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 32K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

