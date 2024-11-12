News & Insights

Stocks

Marui Group Reports Strong First Half 2024 Results

November 12, 2024 — 02:51 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marui Group Co (JP:8252) has released an update.

Marui Group Co. has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2024, with a 10.5% increase in operating revenue and a 15.1% rise in operating profit compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners saw a 5.9% growth, reflecting strong business momentum. The firm also announced an increase in its annual dividend, showcasing confidence in its financial stability.

For further insights into JP:8252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAURF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.