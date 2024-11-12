Marui Group Reports Strong First Half 2024 Results

Marui Group Co (JP:8252) has released an update.

Marui Group Co. has reported a robust financial performance for the first half of the fiscal year 2024, with a 10.5% increase in operating revenue and a 15.1% rise in operating profit compared to the same period last year. The company’s profit attributable to owners saw a 5.9% growth, reflecting strong business momentum. The firm also announced an increase in its annual dividend, showcasing confidence in its financial stability.

