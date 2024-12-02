Marui Group Advances in Treasury Stock Buyback

Marui Group Co (JP:8252) has released an update.

Marui Group Co., Ltd. has announced progress in its treasury stock acquisition, purchasing over one million shares for approximately 2.5 billion yen between November 15 and November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 11 million shares, valued at up to 20 billion yen, by May 2025.

