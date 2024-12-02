News & Insights

Stocks

Marui Group Advances in Treasury Stock Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marui Group Co (JP:8252) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marui Group Co., Ltd. has announced progress in its treasury stock acquisition, purchasing over one million shares for approximately 2.5 billion yen between November 15 and November 30, 2024. This move is part of a broader plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 11 million shares, valued at up to 20 billion yen, by May 2025.

For further insights into JP:8252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAURF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.