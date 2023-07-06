Marubeni (TYO:8002) Price Target Increased by 8.08% to 2,409.75

The average one-year price target for Marubeni (TYO:8002) has been revised to 2,409.75 / share. This is an increase of 8.08% from the prior estimate of 2,229.55 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,969.50 to a high of 3,003.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from the latest reported closing price of 2,461.50 / share.

Marubeni Maintains 3.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8002 is 0.32%, an increase of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.56% to 154,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,230K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8002 by 14.87% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 16,425K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,050K shares, representing an increase of 69.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8002 by 280.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,724K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8002 by 9.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,196K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8002 by 14.17% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,874K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,866K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8002 by 13.02% over the last quarter.

