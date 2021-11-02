Marubeni to consider share buy-back as its financial base improves

Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp said on Tuesday it would consider buying back its shares as its financial base has improved on robust earnings, changing its current policy of skipping share buy-backs.

Marubeni raised its net profit outlook for the year to next March to a record 350 billion yen ($3.1 billion) from 230 billion yen because of strong earnings from its metals segment, though Chief Financial Officer Takayuki Furuya warned of some corrections in prices of iron ore, copper and coking coal in the October to March period.

