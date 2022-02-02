Marubeni to boost copper development as part of $8.7-bln plan

Japan's Marubeni Corp plans to boost copper development as part of a new three-year business plan that envisions an investment of 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) and starts from April.

Speaking on Thursday, Chief Executive Masumi Kakinoki said the trading house is looking to meet rising demand for the metal used in electric vehicles.

Marubeni has strong interest in developing offshore wind farms in Japan and plans to participate in government auctions for such sites, he added.

