Marubeni to boost copper development as part of $8.7-bln plan

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T plans to boost copper development as part of a new three-year business plan that envisions an investment of 1 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) and starts from April.

Speaking on Thursday, Chief Executive Masumi Kakinoki said the trading house is looking to meet rising demand for the metal used in electric vehicles.

Marubeni has strong interest in developing offshore wind farms in Japan and plans to participate in government auctions for such sites, he added.

($1=114.4400 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.