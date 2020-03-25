Marubeni slashes FY outlook to $1.7 bln loss due to coronavirus

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Wednesday it now expects a full-year net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.7 billion) after the coronavirus outbreak led to a deterioration in the global business environment.

The company had previously expected a 200 billion yen net profit for the fiscal year ending March 31.

($1 = 111.2000 yen)

