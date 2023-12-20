Marubeni reaches agreement on copper projects in Chile

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Wednesday that in partnership with UK-based Antofagasta Plc ANTO.L it had agree to invest in an expansion project at Minera Centinela in Chile.

The trading house also said it had reached an agreement with JX Metals Corporation to acquire an additional 3.27% stake in Minera Los Pelambres Copper Mine in Chile and a 20.0% stake in Pan Pacific Copper Co., Ltd. owned by JX Metals.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

