Marubeni now expects $1.7 bln annual loss instead of profit due to coronavirus

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Wednesday it now expects a net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.7 billion) for the year ending this month after the coronavirus epidemic hammered the global business environment.

The company had previously expected a 200 billion yen net profit.

Marubeni said it was booking impairment and one-time losses worth a total 390 billion yen, notably 145 billion yen for its oil and gas division and 100 billion yen for its U.S. grain business.

It is also booking a 60 billion yen impairment loss on its Chilean copper mining business, the company said.

The losses are "due to the deterioration of the global business environment, including a sharp drop in crude oil prices, following the worldwide coronavirus outbreak and other factors," Marubeni said in a statement.

($1 = 111.2000 yen)

