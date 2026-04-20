Is Marubeni (MARUY) Stock Outpacing Its Conglomerates Peers This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marubeni Corp. is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 19 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Marubeni Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARUY's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MARUY has gained about 35.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Marubeni Corp. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Conglomerates sector, Mitsui & Co. (MITSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 27.2%.

In Mitsui & Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Marubeni Corp. belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.8% this year, meaning that MARUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Mitsui & Co. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Conglomerates sector may want to keep a close eye on Marubeni Corp. and Mitsui & Co. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.