Marubeni (MARUF) Price Target Increased by 10.88% to 17.58

The average one-year price target for Marubeni (OTC:MARUF) has been revised to 17.58 / share. This is an increase of 10.88% from the prior estimate of 15.86 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.35 to a high of 21.33 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.57% from the latest reported closing price of 17.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUF is 0.31%, an increase of 2.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 151,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,230K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,401K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 14.87% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 16,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,050K shares, representing an increase of 69.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 280.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,724K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,766K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 9.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,196K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,113K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 14.17% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 4,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,606K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUF by 4.67% over the last quarter.

