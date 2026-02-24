Marubeni Corporation - Depositary Receipt (MARUY) Price Target Increased by 13.50% to 373.39

The average one-year price target for Marubeni Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MARUY) has been revised to $373.39 / share. This is an increase of 13.50% from the prior estimate of $328.97 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $362.94 to a high of $392.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.79% from the latest reported closing price of $191.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUY is 0.14%, an increase of 48.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.49% to 77K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ramirez Asset Management holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 27K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 49.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 395.27% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 37.59% over the last quarter.

TIIV - AAM Todd International Intrinsic Value ETF holds 2K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 17.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 21.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.