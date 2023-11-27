Marubeni Corporation - ADR (MARUY) Price Target Increased by 6.48% to 161.04

The average one-year price target for Marubeni Corporation - ADR (OTC:MARUY) has been revised to 161.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.48% from the prior estimate of 151.24 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 157.31 to a high of 168.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.23% from the latest reported closing price of 155.99 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni Corporation - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUY is 0.20%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.03% to 6,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,093K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 20.01% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 6.74% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 874K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares, representing a decrease of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 6.92% over the last quarter.

TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares, representing a decrease of 14.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 10.30% over the last quarter.

