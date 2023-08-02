Marubeni Corporation - ADR (MARUY) Price Target Increased by 23.31% to 180.99

The average one-year price target for Marubeni Corporation - ADR (OTC:MARUY) has been revised to 180.99 / share. This is an increase of 23.31% from the prior estimate of 146.78 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 176.20 to a high of 189.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from the latest reported closing price of 174.08 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marubeni Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MARUY is 0.20%, a decrease of 39.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 7,097K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 2,056K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,921K shares, representing an increase of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 19.34% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,472K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 26.23% over the last quarter.
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1,108K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 20.45% over the last quarter.
QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares, representing a decrease of 16.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 5.18% over the last quarter.
TSONX - TIAA-CREF Social Choice International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 450K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MARUY by 5.18% over the last quarter.
