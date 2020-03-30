Commodities

Marubeni completes purchase of Aircastle amid aviation crisis

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of a U.S. aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd, making the purchase when the airline industry is in crisis due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of a U.S. aircraft lessor Aircastle Ltd, making the purchase when the airline industry is in crisis due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The worldwide aviation industry has come almost to a standstill as measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus have put roughly 3 billion people on lockdown.

Marubeni, which already owned a 28.8% stake in Aircastle, paid $1.142 billion to raise its stake to 75% under a deal signed in November. Japanese leasing firm Mizuho Leasing Co Ltd 8425.T paid $611 million to take the remaining 25%.

Last week, Marubeni predicted a record net loss of 190 billion yen ($1.8 billion) for the year ending this month, as the coronavirus outbreak drives an unprecedented oil price slide and falls in other commodities.

($1 = 107.5600 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular