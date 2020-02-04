US Markets

Marubeni CFO: Coronavirus outbreak may dent global economy, commodity prices

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp sees limited direct impact on its businesses from the coronavirus in China, but its spread may weigh on the global economy, commodities and the company's earnings if it lasts a long time, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp sees limited direct impact on its businesses from the coronavirus in China, but its spread may weigh on the global economy, commodities and the company's earnings if it lasts a long time, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday. The company booked a total of about 19 billion yen ($174 million) in impairment loss on its stakes in oil and gas assets in Mexican Gulf in April-December period to reflect lower long-term estimates of energy prices, Financial Officer Nobuhiro Yabe told an earnings news conference. ($1 = 109.4600 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue) ((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;)) Keywords: MARUBENI RESULTS/ (URGENT)

