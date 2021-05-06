Marubeni CEO: no plans to book impairment losses on Myanmar business

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp 8002.T has no plans to book impairment losses on its businesses in Myanmar in the financial year just started, and plans to continue its operations there while closely watching the political situation, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We don't want to give up and we would like to continue our businesses in Myanmar while we also need to think about protecting the safety of the people involved in the businesses," Masumi Kakinoki told an earnings news conference.

