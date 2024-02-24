Martinrea International (MRETF) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 14.76

The average one-year price target for Martinrea International (OTCPK:MRETF) has been revised to 14.76 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 14.00 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.85 to a high of 16.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.86% from the latest reported closing price of 10.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martinrea International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRETF is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 6,837K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,156K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing an increase of 25.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 11.70% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 507K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 9.87% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing a decrease of 25.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 33.70% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 409K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.