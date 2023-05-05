Martinrea International (MRETF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Martinrea International said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martinrea International. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRETF is 0.06%, an increase of 32.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.39% to 5,764K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martinrea International is 14.33. The forecasts range from a low of 9.77 to a high of $18.75. The average price target represents an increase of 123.85% from its latest reported closing price of 6.40.

The projected annual revenue for Martinrea International is 4,679MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,202K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 636K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 654K shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 25.56% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 483K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares, representing an increase of 14.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 12.38% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRETF by 0.39% over the last quarter.

