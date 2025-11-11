Martinrea International Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$35.76 million, or C$0.49 per share. This compares with C$14.15 million, or C$0.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Martinrea International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$37.73 million or C$0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to C$1.190 billion from C$1.237 billion last year.

Martinrea International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$35.76 Mln. vs. C$14.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.49 vs. C$0.19 last year. -Revenue: C$1.190 Bln vs. C$1.237 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.8 - $5.1 Billion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.