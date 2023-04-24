News & Insights

Martina Merz seeking to step down as Thyssenkrupp CEO

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

April 24, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Tristan Veyet and Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds context

April 24 (Reuters) - Martina Merz is seeking to step down from her position as Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE chief executive, the German industrial group said on Monday, without giving a reason for the move.

The group's supervisory board decided to recommend Norma Group NOEJ.DE CEO Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego to succeed Merz, the company added.

Shareholder pressure on Merz had been mounting in recent months over a turnaround of the sprawling conglomerate that was seen as too slow and not far-reaching enough.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were down 6.71% after the announcement.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Christoph Steitz, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.