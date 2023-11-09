Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital earnings go into reverse

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Revenue at Martin Sorrell's digital ad group S4 Capital SFOR.L declined sharply in the third quarter, wiping out all of the growth achieved in the year to date and prompting another profit warning, as a reluctance to spend by its tech clients worsened.

Shares in the company fell as much as 24% to an all-time low after it reported a 10% drop in third-quarter net like-for-like revenue and cut its full-year earnings margin guidance to 10-11%, which it already reduced to 12-13.5% in September.

S4 Capital, set up by Sorrell in 2018 after he left rival WPP WPP.L, has been hard hit by a downturn in marketing by tech clients.

Sorrell said trading in the third quarter was "difficult, reflecting the global macroeconomic conditions".

He said clients were cautious to commit and sales cycles had extended, particularly for larger projects and in the tech sector.

Shares in S4, which Sorrell has used to fund acquisitions, fell to 51 pence at the open on Thursday. They were trading down 8% at 61.5 pence at 0845 GMT.

Analysts at Citi said the drop in like-for-like revenue was worse than the market expected and had inevitably pressurized margins.

S4's focus on digital media has left it more exposed to the downturn than its bigger rivals.

WPP cut its own outlook last month after its like-for-like revenue shrunk by 0.6% in the quarter, with a weak performance in China adding to the tech downturn.

