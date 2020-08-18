Markets

Martin Shkreli, others fail to end FTC, NY lawsuit over Daraprim price hikes

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected imprisoned pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's effort to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission, New York and other states over an alleged scheme to preserve his monopoly for Daraprim, a drug whose price increased more than 4,000% in one day.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan denied requests by the defendants including Vyera Pharmaceuticals, which Shkreli led when it was known as Turing Pharmaceuticals, to dismiss all but one claim.

Shkreli, sometimes called "Pharma Bro," is serving a seven-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2017 of securities fraud and conspiracy in unrelated matters.

