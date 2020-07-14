Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.63, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 36.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

MMLP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, up 51.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.03% higher within the past month. MMLP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

