Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.15, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.83% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 116.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MMLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.