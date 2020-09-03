Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed the most recent trading day at $1.37, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.51% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.84% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 13.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.58% in that time.

MMLP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MMLP to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 400%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MMLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

