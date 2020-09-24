Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 24.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 400% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MMLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.