Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.43, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MMLP is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 88.24%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MMLP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

