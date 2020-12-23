Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.8%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MMLP is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 88.24%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MMLP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.