Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 5.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MMLP is projected to report earnings of -$0.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 400%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MMLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.