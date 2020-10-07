Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.27, marking no change from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.91%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 400% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MMLP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.