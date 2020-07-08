Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) closed at $1.70 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 41.78% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MMLP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MMLP to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.85%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MMLP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.03% higher within the past month. MMLP currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

